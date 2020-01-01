Griezmann proves he can be Barcelona's No.9 as Setien era kicks into gear

The Frenchman scored with a superb deft finish to help his side claim a valuable win over Getafe that temporarily moved them level with Real Madrid

This was a vindication.

A vindication for Antoine Griezmann, to his critics and those who created and published fake news comments wrongly attributed to him regarding the jealousy of his team-mates.

A vindication for Quique Setien, who earned a rare win against his rival Jose Bordalas, having triumphed just twice in 10 meetings with his opposite number.

More teams

And a vindication for as an entity, shrugging off the very real concern they could be upset here as second hosted third at Camp Nou, pulling level with leaders on 52 points before Los Blancos host on Sunday.

Barcelona earned a 2-1 win over on Saturday in the first truly impressive display of the Setien era.

“I think we are exactly equal favourites with Real Madrid,” said Setien on Friday, pleased with his team’s recent performances against and , even though the former saw Barca eliminated from the and the latter was a wild game either side might have won. There were positive signs in those matches but negative ones too.

This was to be an acid test, and Barcelona passed.

Getafe started well, with a knife between their teeth, doing exactly what coach Bordalas asks of them. The team from the Madrid suburbs aren’t third by chance, they are there because of sweat and grit and showed it in the opening half-hour against Barcelona.

Allan Nyom had a goal disallowed because he barged over Samuel Umtiti before scoring, while Marc Cucurella drove an effort narrowly wide of Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s far post. Bordalas was booked, mirroring his team’s intensity on the sidelines.

However, they were unpicked in the same way so many teams are, especially in recent weeks, by a fantastic Lionel Messi pass.

The Argentine maestro’s superb ball for Griezmann, converted brilliantly with a neat dink, was his sixth assist in three matches. He had set up each of Barcelona’s last six goals.

Just as well, because he still struggled to find the net himself, firing a free-kick over, while David Soria made a good save from his header just before half-time. It was Messi’s 30th shot without scoring.

Griezmann, meanwhile, has opened the scoring for Barcelona nine times this season in all competitions, a wonderful ability to have.

Barcelona were two up by that point, with Sergi Roberto converting from Junior Firpo’s low cross. The left-back replaced Jordi Alba, who hobbled off with an adductor injury, and it was a vindication for him too, given how few chances he’s had since joining from Real Betis.

Having ridden out the storm, Barcelona started to play the game that Setien’s arrival promised. They have been helped by Arthur’s return, fit again, helping them circulate the ball in midfield in the fashion they cherish at Camp Nou.

Angel Rodriguez pulled one back in the second half with a fine cushioned volley, predictable given the striker is heavily linked with Barcelona as an emergency replacement for Ousmane Dembele. Consider his audition passed.

Article continues below

The Catalans might need him, with their fixture schedule about to ramp up with the return of the .

Barcelona players paid tribute to their stricken French team-mate, out for six months after hamstring surgery, by wearing his No.11 shirt backwards before the game. A better tribute was this hard-fought victory, something that will give them hope that the best lies ahead of them under Setien.

Griezmann wasted a good chance to put the game beyond Getafe and Ter Stegen made an impressive save to scramble the ball away under heavy pressure, but Barcelona held firm in the final stages to keep moving forward.