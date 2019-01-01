Griezmann: I knew it was going to be hard at Barcelona but I’m still learning

The France international has been asked to fill a wide role for the Liga giants and admits he is in the process of adapting his game to new demands

Antoine Griezmann admits he always knew that it was “going to be hard” for him to make an immediate impact at .

The international forward sealed a big-money move to Camp Nou from over the summer.

Such a switch had been mooted for some time, with the World Cup winner having previously passed up the opportunity to swap life in the Spanish capital for that in Catalunya.

Barca eventually got their man, but are still waiting on him to find a spark.

Griezmann has just four goals to his name this season, with the 28-year-old struggling to replicate the prolific form he displayed at Atletico.

He is, however, eager to point out that his role has been tweaked under Ernesto Valverde.

Having grown accustomed to operating in a central berth for club and country, Griezmann has been nudged wider by Barca as he forms part of a fearsome attacking unit which also includes Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Quizzed on his efforts to date after figuring down the middle for France in their 2-1 qualification win over Moldova, Griezmann told RMC Sport: “It is certain that playing in the centre is better for me. I have my bearings. I’ve been managing this position for years and years.

“I have a new club. I have to adapt. I am still learning. I knew on arrival that it was going to be hard, I knew it very well.”

Griezmann is expected to come good for Barca, with France coach Didier Deschamps among those to have backed one of the finest forwards on the planet to find a way of delivering.

He has said: "Things could be better, but I watch each match, and things are far from catastrophic.

Article continues below

"It is also a question of how he is used. He was in his best role with Atletico Madrid.

"Perhaps he is less decisive [with Barcelona] than he is with us. However, he knows his importance to us and my confidence in him."

France will be back in action on Sunday against Albania before Griezmann’s focus switches to domestic matters and a return to duty with Barcelona away at on November 23.