'I'd like to play more' - Griezmann speaks out on Atletico Madrid substitute role amid club's reported Barcelona transfer concern

- Purchase option in loan deal
- Restricted to bench duty
- Has scored three goals this season
WHAT HAPPENED? The Liga giants are said to be restricting a World Cup winner to a substitute role, as if he plays at least 45 minutes in half of the Rojiblancos’ games this season, then a €40 million (£35m/$40m) purchase option with Barcelona will be triggered. Griezmann is having to make do with second-half outings at present, with a starting berth being denied him by Diego Simeone.
WHAT THEY SAID: France international Griezmann has said of his lack of game time: “It's clear that I would like to play more, but I have to do the maximum in the minutes that I am given.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being forced onto the bench this season, Griezmann has netted three times for Atletico through five appearances in all competitions.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The most recent of those goals was a dramatic winner against Porto in a Champions League group stage opener that came in the 101st minute.
STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:
DID YOU KNOW? Antoine Griezmann has scored the latest winning goal by any team in a Champions match since at least the 2003-04 season (100:21 minutes).
WHAT NEXT FOR GRIEZMANN? Atletico will be back in La Liga action against Celta Vigo on Saturday, with Griezmann – who is under contract at Barca through to 2024 – hoping to play a more prominent role in that contest.