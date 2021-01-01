Greenwood overtakes Rooney to become all-time top scoring Man Utd teenager in Premier League

The 19-year-old helped his side to a 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday and broke the former Red Devils star's record in the process

Mason Greenwood became Manchester United's highest scoring teenager in the Premier League with his goal against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The 19-year-old put the visitors 2-1 ahead when he struck in the second half before Edinson Cavani sealed a 3-1 win.

The goal was Greenwood's 16th in the English top flight, breaking the club record previously held by Wayne Rooney.

Whose record did he break?

The forward has now overtaken United legend Rooney as their all-time top scoring teenager in the Premier League.

Rooney had netted 15 times for the Red Devils by his 20th birthday.

What was said?

"It is some achievement. We don't really want to go behind but it gives us a little boost to come back and get the win," Greenwood told BBC Sport after his side came back from a goal down to win for the 10th time this season.

"It was well improved [in the second half]. Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer, United manager] said his bits in the changing room. It seemed to pay off.

"To be on the main stage and scoring important goals like today, it means a lot.

"We just concentrate on ourselves, we take it game by game. We want to get as many points as we can and keep the pressure on."

What is Greenwood's record in all competitions?

The England international now has 28 competitive goals to his name for Solskjaer's team.

Only two players scored more in all competitions for the club as teenagers - Norman Whiteside, who scored 39, and George Best (37).

How many goals has Greenwood scored this season?

The United academy product has netted six times in the Premier League in 2020-21.

He has also scored one in each of the Champions League, Europa League and Carabao Cup, with a further two coming in the FA Cup to take his tally to 10 in all competitions.

Greenwood has also registered three assists this term - two in the Premier League and one in the Champions League.

What next for United?

The Red Devils have a busy week coming up with a home game against Leicester on Tuesday followed by a clash with Liverpool two days later.

Then, on May 18, they will take on Fulham at Old Trafford before finishing their Premier League campaign with a trip to Wolves.

Solskjaer's team can then end the season with silverware if they beat Villarreal in the Europa League final on May 26.

