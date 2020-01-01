‘Grealish to Man City? Guardiola hasn’t said anything’ – Agbonlahor not buying Aston Villa exit talk

The former Villans forward sees no reason why the Blues would want another creative playmaker, or why an England international would be keen on a move

Talk of Jack Grealish emerging as a transfer target for has no substance to it, claims Gabriel Agbonlahor, with Blues boss Pep Guardiola yet to discuss the playmaker.

A talented 25-year-old midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from his West Midlands roots over the summer.

Manchester United appeared to be leading the chase for his services at one stage, while north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal have also been credited with interest.

The North West is now said to be back on Grealish’s radar, with City mulling over their options heading towards another recruitment window in January.

It has been suggested that those at the Etihad Stadium are prepared to spend big on a proven Premier League performer, with reports of a £100 million ($134m) asking price doing the rounds.

Agbonlahor, though, says the speculation should be taken with a pinch of salt as none of those at the centre of the rumours have offered any indication that a big-money switch could be on the cards.

The former Villa forward told Football Insider of a deal that he believes makes little sense to all concerned: “You hear about all these comments but Pep Guardiola has not come out and said it to anyone, you’ve not heard Kevin De Bruyne say anything.

“For me, people make rumours out of nothing. For all we know, it’s just someone making up a rumour so I wouldn’t get too dragged into that.

“Jack Grealish got into the squad by playing regularly in his favoured position for Aston Villa. When you go to Man City you’re not guaranteed to play in your best position.

“Man City have got Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva. They’ve got so many players that I’m not sure Jack would be playing every week.

“I’m sure Jack will be looking to do his best for Aston Villa and that’s given him the chance to play for England.”

Grealish is generating exit talk again at Villa after starring for club and country in 2020-21, with five goals and six assists recorded domestically while comparisons to the legendary Paul Gascoigne have been drawn across four outings for the Three Lions.