‘Grealish like Ginola & perfect fit for Man Utd’ – Former Red Devils & Aston Villa star talks up transfer

Kieran Richardson believes the Villans playmaker, who is earning plenty of plaudits, would be a shrewd addition for those at Old Trafford

Jack Grealish is David Ginola-esque, says former and midfielder Kieran Richardson, with the highly-rated playmaker considered to be perfect for the Red Devils.

A move to Old Trafford has been mooted for the 24-year-old, with his stock rising after returning to a Premier League stage.

It has been suggested that Grealish will soon come into contention for a senior call-up, with consistency having been maintained in his game since guiding Villa out of the Championship.

A big-money transfer may be required in order for his game to be taken to even greater heights, with Richardson seeing no reason why United would not be in the mix for another creative influence.

He told Radio 5 Live: “Jack Grealish, he’s a phenomenal talent.

“When I was there [Villa] playing he was coming through and you could see from the get-go he was a top, top player.

“He hasn’t made his England debut yet has he? It’s going to come, it will come eventually, he’s a good player.

“It’s tough competition [for England], very tough. The competition is very hard but I think that he will get his chance at one point.

“The way he can just ghost past players, he’s so strong, he rides challenges. Even if you knock him down he’ll get back up and keep going, he won’t shy away from anything.

“He’s very confident on the ball, he’ll take the ball whenever he can.

“He’s a top player and the way he’s built as well, he’s massive, his legs are absolutely massive. Even when I first saw him I was like ‘This guy’s a unit’.

“You saw his goal against Man Utd when he put it top corner, the quality he has.

“Do you know who he reminds me of? Ginola, where he just goes past players, he can do that all day long, he’s got a great change of pace as well.

“I can see him at United, easily.”

Grealish has registered six goals and five assists for Villa this season across all competitions and will be hoping to make a telling contribution for Dean Smith’s side once more when they face on Saturday.