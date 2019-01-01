Gray wants Watford to keep hold of key men amid Doucoure & Pereyra speculation

The striker has voiced his concerns of a mass departure from Vicarage Road in the summer following an impressive season for the Hornets

striker Andre Gray has urged the club to keep the core of the squad together as the summer transfer window is set to open.

The Hornets ended the season on a sour note after they were hammered 6-0 by in the final on Saturday. But, despite that defeat, Watford have enjoyed a fine season after finishing 11th in the table with their highest Premier League points total.

This success will have no doubt drawn attention to their star players, with the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra being linked with moves away from Watford, something Gray is all too aware of.

The 27-year-old told the Evening Standard: “We need to stick with the core of the squad.

“Obviously, we are going to add players and probably lose players. But I just think it is important to keep the core.

“We have got the spirit there now. It is important to keep that and push ourselves on from this season.

“The gaffer said it: sometimes you have got to lose to win. That is how we need to take it now and try to come back next year a lot stronger.”

Gerard Deulofeu has impressed for Watford this season, with the Spaniard being largely responsible for getting his side into the FA Cup final after his super-sub appearance in the semi-final against .

The attacker has now been linked with a return to , where he has previously played on loan, while a move back to is also a possibility for the former and man.

Another player who could possibly leave Vicarage Road is Pereyra, who has been the key to Watford’s attack, with his ability to push forward and string passing movements together.

The former and midfielder has been linked with several clubs, including and a few sides, while Doucoure has also been tipped for a summer exit.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to , as the Red Devils look to rebuild their squad following a poor season, while several other top clubs, including and have also been rumoured to be interested in signing the midfielder.