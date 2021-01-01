Gradel scores, sees red as Sivasspor hold Onyekuru’s Galatasaray

The Yellow-Reds’ Super Lig title hopes suffered a massive setback as they were held at home by the visiting Braves, who were reduced to ten men

Max-Alain Gradel was on target as Sivasspor played out a 2-2 away draw against Galatasaray in Sunday’s Super Lig clash.

Having lost 2-1 in their last outing against Ankaragucu, the Yellow-Reds were hoping to bounce back to winning ways in their quest to win a 23rd league title.

Nevertheless, they could only pick up a point against Riza Calimbay’s men who are now unbeaten in their last four league games.

Nine minutes into the encounter at the Turk Telekom Stadium, Gradel put the Braves ahead after capitalising on a back-pass from Martin Linnes before slotting past goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

That lead lasted for just five minutes before Radamel Falcao put the hosts back in contention thanks to an assist from Radamel Falcao. The Colombian star unleashed a long-range shot past Ali Vural having been teed up by the Dutchman.

As the game approached the half-time break, Tyler Boyd put Sivasspor ahead in the 38th minute by tucking the ball into an empty net as defenders Yalcin and Samba Camara fumbled a rebound from their goalkeeper’s save.

Henry Onyekuru came close to finding the net for Gala, but the visiting side put up some incredible defending to go into the half-time break with a slim advantage.

Fatih Terim’s team continued their search for the leveller from the restart of the second half, but they were unable to break down Sivasspor’s backline.

In the 68th minute, Falcao levelled matters after completing his brace from the penalty spot after Ugur Ciftci was penalised for handling the ball while trying to dispossess Ryan Babel.

Article continues below

While both teams chased the winning strike, Gradel was given his marching orders in the seventh minute of added time by referee Ali Sansalan for a second caution after a clumsy tackle on Kerem Akturkoglu.

Nigeria’s Onyekuru was substituted for Halil Dervisoglu in the 80th minute, while his compatriot Peter Etebo was an unused substitute. For Calimbay's team, Morocco's Faycal Fajr and Malian forward Mustapha Yatabare put up impressive displays.

With this result, Galatasaray stay in second position on the log having accrued 58 points from 28 points - two points behind leaders Besiktas, who defeated Gaziantep 2-1 on Saturday.