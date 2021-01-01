Gradel bags assist, Kayode in action as Sivasspor edge Yeni Malatyaspor

The Ivory Coast and the Nigeria internationals made key contributions for the Braves at Yeni 4 Eylul Stadi

Max-Alain Gradel provided an assist while Olanrewaju Kayode featured as Sivasspor secured a 1-0 win over Yeni Malatyaspor in Thursday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

Gradel was afforded his 35th league appearance of the season and delivered a fine performance to ensure his side extended their unbeaten run.

His teammate and Nigeria international Kayode was also handed a starting role in the encounter and made his contribution.

The game started with both sides trying to outwit each other but despite their effort, the first half failed to produce a goal.

After the restart, Sivasspor continued to push for the opening goal but missed a number of scoring chances before Jorge Felix eventually broke the deadlock.

The attacker found the back of the net in the 88th minute with a fine effort after receiving a timely assist from Gradel.

The goal was all Rıza Calımbay's men needed to secure all three points at Yeni 4 Eylul Stadi to ensure they continue their fine form.

The victory moved Sivasspor to seventh spot on the league table after gathering 55 points from 36 games.

Gradel featured for 90 minutes before he was replaced by Robin Yalcin while Kayode was on parade for the entirety of the game.

The Ivory Coast international has been with the Braves since the summer of 2020 after joining the club from Toulouse.

The winger has made more than 50 appearances across all competitions and in the current campaign, he has featured 44 times, scoring 10 goals and providing 14 assists.

Article continues below

Kayode, meanwhile, teamed up with Sivasspor last summer on a season-long loan from Ukrainian Premier League club Shakhtar Donetsk.

The attacker has been in fine form since his arrival, scoring nine goals and providing three assists, amid other dazzling performances.

The African stars will hope to help Sivasspor continue in their winning ways when they slug it out against Gaziantep FK on May 3.