Gracia plans talks with Gomes to convince Watford keeper to continue playing

The Hornets boss is keen for his Brazilian shot-stopper to be a part of his squad in the 2019-20 season

Javi Gracia has revealed that he plans to sit down with Heurelho Gomes in the coming weeks to speak about the goalkeeper’s future in football.

The Spanish manager has deployed Gomes exclusively in the domestic cup games, with his strong performances contributing to ’s run to the final, which will take place this Saturday.

Gomes had previously said that he is 99 per cent sure that he will hang up his boots at the end of this campaign, but Gracia believes that he can be convinced to stay on.

"First of all, I don't know if it will be the last game [for Gomes]," Gracia told The Evening Standard.

"I would like to speak with him and the club and see if he is able to carry on next season, we have to speak about that."

Although the Brazilian has been ever present in the FA Cup this season, Gracia also refused to rule out dropping him in favour of Ben Foster, who expressed his desire for Gomes to start.

"We will see, the keeper on Saturday, I don't like to speak about it," the former Malaga manager added.

"I only focus on the game and try to choose the best keeper for the game, after that we will see what happens in the future."

Gracia admitted to having a limited knowledge of the FA Cup before arriving in , but he now has a profound love for the competition and hopes to conquer when the two sides meet.

"I didn't know much about this competition before coming to be honest," he said.

"I watched on TV some games but I didn't realise how important it was until I arrived here and I could feel the supporters and the importance of this competition.

"Now I can say that I know it and I'm very proud to be here."

Watford are by no means the favourites in the tie, as Manchester City seek an unprecedented domestic treble, having already won the and the Premier League.

The Hornets came back from 2-0 down against in the semi-final to clinch victory in extra time with Gerard Deulofeu scoring the winning goal