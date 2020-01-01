Goretzka and Boateng bust-up is in the past, insists Bayern boss Flick

The clash between the two players in training is evidence that the attitude of the squad is "correct", according to the coach

Leon Goretzka and Jerome Boateng's training ground incident has been settled, with coach Hansi Flick hopeful there will be no such further displays of emotion from his squad.

Goretzka and Boateng were pictured in a bust-up on Wednesday as Bayern prepared for Saturday's trip to .

Images showed Boateng appearing to slap Goretzka in the face having reportedly been angered by a mistimed challenge from the former playmaker.

Flick, though, insists the dispute has already been put to bed.

"There were a lot of emotions in training. We played a small tournament, every team wanted to win," Flick told a media conference.

"This shows that the attitude of this team is correct. What I didn't like was the emotionality.

"I spoke to both of them on the phone in the evening. I am satisfied that it is in the past.

"I don't want to see this behaviour in the team. We have certain values. These things can be verbally sorted out, that's what I expect from the team.

"I don't think much of punishments. It happened for the first time under me.

"I do not expect such forms of emotion again."

Bayern are a point behind Bundesliga leaders in a fascinating title race. They host Leipzig at the Allianz Arena a week on Sunday, but Flick is adamant their focus is entirely on the challenge posed by Mainz.

"It's important for us to play well in Mainz on Saturday," he added.

"The opponent will put us under pressure in certain situations, switch quickly. They have fast and good players on offense who are looking for a goal.

"We think from game to game, Leipzig is of no interest to us at all."