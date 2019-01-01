Gomis says Galatasaray is 'not finished' for him after AFC Champions League win with Al-Hilal

Bafetimbi Gomis says he still harbours ambitions to return to despite having spent the last 18 months playing his football in .

The former striker left the Turkish side for Al-Hilal in the Saudi capital Riyadh in 2018 having spent two seasons playing in the Super Lig.

The 34-year-old, who played 12 times for between 2008-12, has been a regular scorer for his new side, netting 27 times in just 39 games.

But, in an exclusive interview with Goal , Gomis says he still sees himself as having a future with the Turkish giants.

“As all people know my story in Galatasaray is not finished,” he said. “I played there for only one year and my dream was to play in that shirt in the .

“With the way I learned about the football, there was a very good connection with the Turkish people, because of the love a player (like me) receives and when I play with these fans behind me. That's how I became the real lion in Galatasaray's leadership.

“(It was like) very aggressive (there), don't be afraid, you have to win. In one year we barely lost, only 2-1 against , but in all the other games we won because we were driven with the passion of the fans and the way we play, with an aggressive start.”

Gomis, who will represent Al-Hilal at the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup after his side won the , had not originally intended to leave at all, but says he was pressured into doing so by Galatasaray’s financial situation.

“First I have to sit down with my leadership to give back the respect Al-Hilal give me,” he said regarding whether he will stay at Al-Hilal. “I've to listen to the Al-Hilal plan, and after that in the future you don't know. My plan was to stay in Galatasaray but the president told me 'you've got to go because we need money'.

“I think it will not be the same problem with Al-Hilal and we can have more stability to stay for more years, because we have many dreams to realise in Saudi Arabia.

“But to not make the same mistakes we need to talk, to have communication, and for this I trust my leadership because we have a good connection and we will talk to find the best way for me and for Al-Hilal.”