‘Goings on at Arsenal will have disturbed Arteta’ – Smith sees Gunners shooting themselves in the foot

The ex-striker believes there has been progress in some areas at Emirates Stadium, but that is being countered by self-inflicted problems elsewhere

Goings on at over recent weeks will have “disturbed” Mikel Arteta, says Alan Smith, with the Gunners told they have been shooting themselves in the foot.

The north London heavyweights were considered to be making positive progress heading into 2020-21, with and Community Shield triumphs savoured.

Arteta was putting his own stamp on things, with consistency and stability seemingly ready to be embraced by those at Emirates Stadium.

More teams

All-too-familiar struggles have, however, resurfaced, with many of Arsenal’s problems of their own making.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Smith admits as much – following a run of disappointing defeats, reckless red cards and training ground bust-ups – with Arteta in danger of seeing his best work go to waste.

“It hasn’t, in truth, been a great few weeks for Arsenal,” former Gunners frontman Smith told the Evening Standard.

“Firstly, they get well beaten by , then Willian shoots off to Dubai without permission. David Luiz and Dani Ceballos swap punches in an unusually fierce training ground scrap and [Nicolas] Pepe gets stupidly sent off in the goalless draw at Leeds.

“For a manager who insists on togetherness and discipline, this period will have disturbed Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard has enough on his plate without getting waylaid by avoidable distractions.

“His main challenge, after all, is finding a way to sharpen an attack that has not scored a goal from open play in five League games.

“Searching for an answer, Arteta switched to four at the back against Molde, a move that resulted in three successful strikes. Pepe got some of Leeds out of his system with a fine goal, before Reiss Nelson and Folarin Balogun spoke up for the kids.

“It will be interesting, then, to see if Arteta sticks with that shape against , a side usually very mean when it comes to defending.

“The Gunners, for sure, need much more in attack, or else the vast improvement elsewhere will get sadly lost amid the disappointment.”

Arsenal are set to play host to Wolves on Sunday, with Arteta’s side heading into that contest sat in the bottom half of the Premier League table and with questions once again being asked of their ability to piece together a bid for qualification.