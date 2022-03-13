Japan star Takefusa Kubo says that it is still his main goal to be part of the Real Madrid squad and has vowed to "give everything" to fulfil his dream of playing for the Liga leaders.

Kubo signed a five-year deal with Madrid upon his arrival at Santiago Bernabeu from FC Tokyo in 2019, initally integrating with the Castilla squad.

Three years on, the 20-year-old has trained with the first-team but is still waiting for his maiden senior appearance, and is currently taking in a second spell at Mallorca on loan.

Kubo has also been loaned to Villarreal and Getafe, but is due to return to the Bernabeu this summer.

Despite the fact his debut for Madrid still seems like a long way off, the Japan international remains determined to make his mark at the club.

"As soon as the club decides to give me the opportunity, I'll try to show everything I can do," Kubo has told GOAL.

"My goal has always been to be part of the Real Madrid squad."

Kubo will likely have the chance to show his employers what they are missing when Mallorca play host to Madrid in La Liga on Monday.

The winger has recorded two goals and three assists in 21 games for Mallorca so far this season, standing out during their ongoing bid to avoid relegation.

Kubo is especially looking forward to the game against Madrid, as he added: "All games are important, but of course it's special for me to face Real Madrid.

"I don't exchange many messages with the Madrid players, really. Now I'm a Mallorca player and I have to focus on my team until the end of the season."

Asked whether he would celebrate if he scores against his parent club, Kubo replied: "It depends on the match situation, but it would be a very important goal for me if I scored."

