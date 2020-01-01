'Go soar like an Eagle' - Twitter celebrates Osimhen's €50m move to Napoli

The Super Eagles striker has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A outfit on Friday

Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to celebrate Victor Osimhen following his permanent signing to .

The international joins Gennaro Gattuso's team on a five-year contract for a reported fee of €50 million from .

The move to comes on the back of Osimhen's impressive debut campaign in where he scored 13 goals for the Great Danes, who finished the 2019-20 campaign in the fourth place.

The transfer has led well-wishers, including the 21-year-old's former team Lille, the world football governing body, Fifa and the Nigeria national team to send congratulatory messages.

Napoli like Lagos🔵⚪️✊🏽 — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) July 31, 2020

Victor Osimhen ( @victorosimhen9 ) is from Edo State. We are proud of you, keep making the State and Nigeria proud. https://t.co/aRsGcCEEWf — Sally Suleiman (@is_salsu) July 31, 2020

Victor Osimhen is a massive signing for Napoli. Big statement. Now let’s see if they can also keep Koulibaly. — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) July 31, 2020

Been a crazy 5 years.



Proud of Victor Osimhen. pic.twitter.com/EDv7kQ1bwy — Aaron Wan Biscammer (@Nigerianscamsss) July 31, 2020

Congratulations Victor Osimhen.. . the next move will be from Naples to Madrid.💪 https://t.co/BExJf4Z61S — Emmanuel Ikhenebome (@enebome) July 31, 2020

Me watching Victor Osimhen go to Napoli after just learning who he is pic.twitter.com/jmO5Ay8xjs — Hideo Glojima (@ActionBastard) July 31, 2020

From selling bottled water on the street of Lagos to becoming the most expensive Nigerian Player in Europe. Today, Victor Osimhen joins Napoli for a club record €50 million plus add-ons. Dreams are valid. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) July 31, 2020

Go be a pacesetter.

Go break all their goal scoring records.

Go soar like a true Eagle

Go be Victorious Victor Osimhen. pic.twitter.com/mVkW6whaT1 — MUCH Ugo (@I_amMUCH) July 31, 2020

Congratulations to our Boy Victor Osimhen on your Big move to Napoli... Hopefully we can one day see you in banging Goals. — 💙❤️Ultimate Kombo | Vote Nengi 🇳🇬 (@ultimate_kombo) July 31, 2020

Can’t wait to put on this iconic jersey,thank you for the warm welcome @sscnapoli 🔵⚪️ #forzanapolisempre pic.twitter.com/LrwrBkdkoL — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) July 31, 2020

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen becomes the most expensive African footballer following his transfer to Napoli from Lille. #WelcomeOsimhen #Napoli pic.twitter.com/fRMVCPVNYG — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) July 31, 2020