Gnabry equals Ronaldinho record with Stamford Bridge double

The Bayern star matched a mark set by the Brazilian star in 2005 while continuing his incredible form in London

Serge Gnabry matched a mark only previously set by Ronaldinho with a second-half masterclass in 's victory over .

Gnabry scored a pair of second-half goals in Tuesday's win as Bayern stormed away to a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

The winger fired the first two of those goals, with the first coming in the 51st minute as he tapped home a cross from Robert Lewandowski.

His second found the back of the net just three minutes later, with Lewandowski once again laying on the assist.

As a result of his second-half double, Gnabry became the fifth visiting player to score at least two goals in a Champions League match at Stamford Bridge.

In addition, he became the second player to ever accomplish that feat in a knockout match, something only Ronaldinho's had done previously.

The Brazilian star's double came in a much happier affair from a Chelsea perspective, as the Blues scored four goals of their own to run away as 4-2 winners over in 2005 to book a spot in the quarter-finals.

Gnabry's brace saw the German star continue his dominance in London having already scored four goals away to in the group stage this season.

As a result, Gnabry became the first player in Champions League history to score each of his first six goals in the competition against teams from the same country.

The 24-year-old, who played in London for from 2011-16, has scored 10 goals while providing eight assists in the this season while adding an additional goal in the DFB-Pokal.

With Tuesday's victory, Bayern will head back to Munich with a massive advantage for the second leg, which is scheduled for March 18.

The German champions have four matches in domestic competitions before then, including Bundesliga clashes with , and Union Berlin.

In addition, Bayern, who currently sit atop the Bundesliga with a one-point lead over , will face in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals on March 3.