Gnabry and Bayern Munich in talks confirms Kahn amid Liverpool and Real Madrid transfer interest in winger

Bayern Munich have opened talks with Serge Gnabry over a contract extension, CEO Oliver Kahn has said.

The Germany international's contract expires in summer 2023 and Bayern are hopeful of convincing him to sign a contract extension.

GOAL reported the 26-year-old is considering his options and could decide to leave the Bundesliga giants as he has attracted interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

What has been said?

Kahn admitted the ex-Hoffenheim star is contemplating his future but negotiations have started.

"We are in talks," he said on Sport1. "Serge knows what we as a club ask of him, also in terms of performance.

"He is in a process of reflection. As soon as things become clearer we will announce it.”

How has Gnabry performed for Bayern?

Gnabry joined the Bavarian giants from Hoffenheim in June 2018. He has been a key player for Bayern over the last four years, scoring 62 goals in 167 matches.

In that time, they have won 10 trophies, including three Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

This season, the winger has struck 15 times in 41 matches in all competitions.

