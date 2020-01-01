Giroud: I was so determined to leave, I nearly signed for Tottenham!

The Chelsea striker was ready to move away from Stamford Bridge last winter, becoming so desperate that he considered a Spurs move

Olivier Giroud admitted that he was desperate to leave in the winter transfer window, with that sense of desperation nearly leading to a move to rivals .

Giroud originally joined Chelsea from in 2018, leaving the red side of London for the blue after scoring 105 goals in 253 total appearances for the Gunners.

Yet, after just about two seasons at Stamford Bridge, Giroud was heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea last winter with a number of clubs reportedly interested in his services.

Giroud ended up locking down a more regular role under Frank Lampard in the second half of the campaign, scoring 10 goals in 25 total appearances by the time the season ended, but the Frenchman admitted that his search of first-team action nearly convinced him to make the move to arch-rivals Tottenham.

"During the last three days of the transfer window, I was in the coach's office to find a solution. I was hoping Chelsea would find a replacement for me," he told So Foot.

"For my part, it was not the solutions that were lacking: I almost signed for , … I was even so determined to leave that I even almost signed for Tottenham!"

In addition to revealing that he nearly moved to Spurs, Giroud also admitted that he nearly moved to the UK in 2010 after originally breaking through at Ligue 2 Tours.

Instead, he made the move to , where he instantly became a key player for the club.

"I had proposals from and [in 2010]," he said, "but my agents advised me to leave an imprint in first."

Eventually, Giroud earned an offer from Arsenal after scoring 39 goals in 85 matches for Montpellier.

Confirmation of the deal came while Giroud was at Euro 2012, marking a huge summer for the striker.

"I left [Montpellier] for only €12 million (£11m/$14m) to go to Arsenal, which is not a lot," he said. "I was at Euro 2012, my wife brought me the contract in her suitcases… A great moment."

Giroud was named on the bench for Chelsea's 3-1 Premier League-opening win over on Monday, with the striker being linked with a departure in recent weeks.