Gio Reyna reveals he had never been 'so physically and mentally exhausted' before Dortmund's mini-winter break

The United States international has admitted that this season's hectic fixture schedule has pushed him to his limits

Giovanni Reyna has revealed that he had never been as "physically and mentally exhausted" as he was before 's mini-winter break.

Reyna has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in European football since graduating to Dortmund's senior squad in January 2020.

The United States international became the youngest American to ever play in the that month at the age of 17 years and 66 days, beating the previous mark set by Christian Pulisic.

The teenage midfielder has built on that platform to establish himself as a key member of Dortmund's first team, taking in 42 appearances across all competitions in total.

Of those outings, 24 have come in the first half of the current season, with Reyna also helping himself to five goals and six assists.

However, the 18-year-old has now admitted that he has struggled to cope with the demands of playing so often amid the congested fixture list caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Reyna was glad when the Dortmund squad was given time off between Christmas and the new year, having been running on empty in the early stages of December.

“It’s been a crazy season. I’ve never been so mentally and physically exhausted as I was after the Union [Berlin] game [on December 18]," the Dortmund starlet told BILD.

"And then there was also the game in the cup in Braunschweig, after that I was completely exhausted.

"I really needed a break, but in the end, it was only four days off over Christmas.”

BVB returned to Bundesliga action with a 2-0 home win over on January 3, and followed up that result by beating fellow title challengers 3-1.

A 1-1 draw with on Saturday set them back slightly, but Reyna expressed his optimism over the second half of the season before that encounter.

“It feels like we’ve just gained new energy, new confidence, and there are new ideas that the team has started to embrace," he said. "You can see that we are getting better every day.

"The style we play now suits our team very well. We want to stay in the title race, so we have to win these games.

"We know that if we use all the talent we have in us as a team, then we can compete against any opponent and beat them too.”

Reyna added on Erling Haaland's injury-enforced absence affecting Dortmund's form over the festive period: “For us attacking players, it’s great to play with a striker like Erling. During the time he was injured, we missed him a lot – you only have to look at his statistics and numbers.

"He’s an outstanding player."