Giggs: James deal was a no-brainer for Man Utd

The Red Devils legend is delighted to see another Wales international winger at Old Trafford, while also backing Anthony Martial to thrive this season

Ryan Giggs considers the £15 million ($19m) deal did for Daniel James to have been a “no-brainer”, with the international expected to thrive at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils moved to make the 21-year-old winger their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was buying into the pace and potential of a man with just one season of regular senior football at Swansea under his belt.

United are considered to have made a shrewd investment, with Giggs impressed once again by the jet-heeled forward during an energetic display in a 1-1 draw with .

The Red Devils legend told Premier League Productions: “Ole asked me about him and I just told him that he is a player with plenty of potential.

“He’s really quick, a great lad, someone who you want in the dressing room, a great character. So, it was a no-brainer really, because he is a talent.”

Giggs added: “From a standing start he is quick and he will beat anyone.

“It’s just that, like any other young winger, the finishing touches, that final ball, scoring more goals, which he will get better at.

“I watched him a lot for Swansea last year and he ripped nearly every full-back in that division apart.”

While James caught the eye again at Molineux, it was Anthony Martial who found the target for United.

The France international now has two goals in as many Premier League games this season, with Giggs expecting big things from a player he worked with during a spell as coach at Old Trafford.

He added: “I've worked with him and he can do it.

“He is strong, and he can hold up the ball, proper centre-forward play. Balls into the channel, chesting it down, holding it up and laying it off and getting in the box, I think there's a lot of promise there.

Article continues below

“He has to do it now for 90 minutes. If I was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watching that, I'd be very pleased with his overall performance.”

Giggs added on Martial’s impressive first-time finish with his left foot against Wolves: “It was a great goal.

“Of course you look at goals, what could you have done better defensively, but you've just got to look at the goal and think: 'Well done, great strike.' There's not many players that can do that.”