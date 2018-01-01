Giggs: Big players are turning up again for Man Utd as Pogba & Co thrive under Solskjaer

The Red Devils legend is delighted with the impact made by a new boss, with key men starting to deliver the level of performance expected of them

Ryan Giggs believes “the big players are turning up” for Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford performing to their potential.

Too many so-called star turns saw their form desert them early in the 2018-19 campaign under Jose Mourinho.

Reports of divisions in the Old Trafford camp did nobody any favours, but there was a collective inability to deliver on expectations – from the dugout and on the field.

The dismissal of Mourinho and appointment of Solskjaer has helped to freshen things up, with United having taken maximum points from their last two games – netting eight times in the process.

Pogba and Rashford have been back among the goals, while David de Gea has been keeping them out at the other end, and Giggs sees a feel-good factor returning to Old Trafford.

The United legend told MUTV after witnessing a 3-1 victory over Huddersfield: “It was Ole’s first home game, and the positivity that came from Cardiff game, the performance and result and I think everyone was looking forward to the game.

“The big players are turning up, Pogba with the goals, David with a great save and Marcus getting better and better each game.

“There’s a real positivity around the place and we need that to carry on now going into the Bournemouth game [on Sunday].”

Solskjaer has made a stunning impact since taking the reins on an interim basis, with Giggs – who has taken to management himself with Wales – always confident that a fellow Treble winner had the right personality to fill a high-profile post.

“He was always quietly confident, believed in his own ability and even though people think he’s a nice guy, he’s got an edge to him,” he added.

“He’s gradually got more experience and when he had that injury and time out he used to take notes of things Sir Alex [Ferguson] would do so I believed he would do a good job and go in to coaching.

“You just need a little bit of edge to be a manager and he has that.”