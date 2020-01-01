Gift Otuwe inspires Neman to victory at Bobruichanka

The former Super Falcons star was on target as her side claimed a big away win in a Belarusian top-flight encounter on Saturday evening

Gift Otuwe scored the opener as Neman thrashed Bobruichanka 6-0 in Saturday's opening Belarusian Women's Football Championship fixture.

The former international scored once in seven outings for Denis Levchenko after ending her five-year journey with champions Minsk in 2019.

The 35-year-old striker proved she still has much left in her as she scored her first goal of the season to help her team with a big away win at Alexander Prokopenko Stadium.

Having finished third last season, Neman aimed to improve this term and they earned the lead through Otuwe after just four minutes before Yekaterina Dudko doubled the score in the 33rd minute.

Tatsiana Lohinava increased the tally 11 minutes after the restart before Elizaveta Siarheichyk made it four in the 68th-minute.

Three minutes later, Lohinava bagged her brace three minutes later and Siarheichyk grabbed her second with a late strike to complete the victory.

Otuwe's goal marks her first goal of the season for the 2020 campaign as the veteran striker played from the start to the finish in Neman's opening match of the season.

The victory also moves Neman to third on the log with three points from the first match and they will face ABFF U19 in their next encounter on May 10.