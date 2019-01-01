Gianni Infantino - 2022 World Cup in Qatar will leave a great legacy on sporting and social sides

The inauguration of the Al Janoub stadium in Al Wakrah city left the FIFA President impressed...

The second completed venue for the 2022 World Cup in - the Al Janoub Stadium - was unveiled on Thursday. A host of dignitaries descended upon the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah city where FIFA President Gianni Infantino reassured all stakeholders that the event will be a major success.



"It will be a World Cup hosted by a country that has all the infrastructure and the possibilities ready to welcome the world to . The stadium is extraordinary. I was here seven months ago during the final stages of construction. I am delighted to see how beautiful and functional it is, but I am not surprised," said Infantino.



He continued, "Qatar is working very hard to excel when it comes to every aspect of the tournament. Today, we have seen even more proof of their capability and commitment, and we will keep working side by side towards all other milestones that will come our way until 2022."







"It will be the first time that the World Cup goes to the Middle East - a region that is very passionate and enthusiastic about football. The world will discover Qatar and that is what football is about - to bring people together."



"The climatic conditions will also be perfect for such a sporting event when the tournament will be held in November and December," Infantino expressed with the tournament now confirmed to be held in the winter of 2022.



The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) have been striving hard towards making the event a success in terms of leaving an impact in the region. The 40,000-seater Al Janoub Stadium will be reduced to half its size after the completion of the World Cup and the top part of the stadium will be dismantled and donated to nations that require such infrastructure.



The Al Janoub Stadium was inaugurated with much glitz as tradition and innovation came together during the 2019 Amir Cup final between Al Duhail and Al Sadd. The stadium's cooling technology was also put to test, a gamechanger in industrial engineering.







Infantino was impressed with the whole concept. "This World Cup will leave a great legacy both on the sporting and social side. It has already had a major social impact on the region.



"For the first time in the World Cup venues, 170,000 seats will be dismantled after the event and will be shipped to countries that need it in Africa, Asia and other parts of the world."



The Qatar national team would be playing in their first ever World Cup at home and the preparations have been top notch which includes the 2019 triumph in the earlier this year.



"Not only have Qatar qualified for the U20 World Cup in but the senior national team have beaten and in friendly games in recent times. Those are stepping stones," the Swiss administrator expressed, elated with the strides Al-Annabi have taken.