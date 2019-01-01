Ghana's Kasim Adams talks up Premier League dream amid Newcastle United rumours

The defender speaks on the possibility of joining a club in the English topflight

international Kasim Nuhu Adams reveals it would be the fulfilment of a dream to play in the Premier League in the future.

Currently on loan at German side from , the centre-back has been liked to and Hotspur.

Should a move arise, he would be joining compatriots Christian Atsu, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew and Daniel Amartey, who all ply they trade in the English top flight.

“It [Premier League] is one of the leagues I cherished a lot growing up in Ghana," Adams told Footballmadeinghana.

“That time, we were always watching the Premier League. Most Ghanaians watch the Premier League more than any other league.

"It will be a league that I would like to play in in future.”

In 2018, Adams joined Hoffenheim from Swiss side on a five-year deal.

Last summer, he headed out on loan to Dusseldorf after helping Ghana to a Round of 16 berth at the .

"For Hoffenheim, I wanted to give my everything for them after Afcon because they bought me for €8 million," he added.

"I wanted to give everything for them this season. But things were not how I wanted it because the coach was telling me a different story.

“Going to Fortuna Dusseldorf, a certain Lutz is there, and he is taking care of everything. The club received me very well - the fans, Lutz and the coach.

"The coach keeps on talking to me. This motivation from the coach and sporting director keeps me going week in and week out.

"I will say going to Fortuna Dusseldorf is one of the best decisions I have made."

Adams has so far made eight league appearances for Dusseldorf, scoring once.

