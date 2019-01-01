Ghana new boys charged to fight for their places on first national duty

Ex-Black Stars skipper CK Akonnor has a word of advice for the debutants in the squad for the upcoming games

Former captain Charles 'CK' Akonnor has urged the new players in Ghana's senior squad to make the most of their selection for the national outfit.

Seven men, including 20-year-old centre-back Mohammed Salisu, have been summoned for senior national duty for the first time as coach James Kwesi Appiah announced his squad for the upcoming 2021 qualifying games against and Sao Tome and Principe.

Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Mohammed Baba has also been invited, as have German-born winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei and Nordsjaelland midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

“They [new players] should know that if they do well, they would be heard of," Akonnor said as reported by footy-Ghana.

"This time around we have a lot of players both in Ghana and abroad and they should seize this opportunity to give their all in order to repose the confidence the coach had in them before inviting them.

“It is an opportunity for them to come and look at the environment.

"Some of them have never had the opportunity to be in the team before so it’s always good for them to come and test their strength and fight for a place in the team."

Former playmaker Torric Gibril, now of Congolese side , striker Mumuni Shafiu, who netted four times at the recent in , and -based goalkeeper Razak Abalora, complete the new faces.

Their first match of Afcon 2021 series, Ghana hosts South Africa in Cape Coast on November 14, four days before facing Sao Tome away.

