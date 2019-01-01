Getting to Kane's level is the next step for Abraham - Lampard

The young centre-forward has hit the ground running this season, but his boss says dethroning the Spurs man for England will be no easy feat

Frank Lampard has called on Tammy Abraham to look up to team-mate Harry Kane after the striker joined Jamie Vardy at the top of the Premier League scoring charts.

Abraham opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge against on Saturday, tucking home from close range to take his league tally this season to 10.

The 22-year-old's opener was followed up by a header from the in-form Christian Pulisic, as the Blues - temporarily at least - moved second with a 2-0 win.

Asked if Abraham can offer serious competition to Kane for an England starting spot, Lampard said the youngster still has a long way to go but believes the star sets a perfect example.

"Harry Kane's an incredible player," Lampard told BBC Sport. "What he's done in recent years and his career is amazing, so Tammy needs to look up to that and if he can keep reproducing and scoring goals at that kind of level, that's the next stage for Tammy.

"What he's shown in these first few months is that there are so many parts to his game.

"[There was] not much space today because of how Palace play but I told him at half-time just to stick with it, it's one of those games that forwards will have where they work a lot for not much, but maybe a goal and he did that."

Lampard named Chelsea's youngest starting XI in a Premier League match for Saturday's encounter, as the Blues went on to secure a sixth successive top-flight win.

Lampard has now tasked his side with replicating their form over the course of the campaign.

"We certainly deserved to win the game. The first half was frustrating because we had all of the game, had some chances but not enough clear-cut ones, let the tempo drop slightly," he said.

"As soon as we picked it up in the second half I thought we got a deserved win with two clinical goals and a clean sheet.

"They are [consistent] because we're on a good run and with the older players the balance is pretty good, the older players help the younger ones. The young ones have to realise very quickly what this level is, and it's tough.

"But they're working very hard, improving. It's still early days in a way, so can we replicate it through a longer period is the next test."