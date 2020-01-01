Gervinho scores winning goal on Parma return against Sassuolo

The Ivorian forward made an impactful return to Roberto D'Aversa's team and helped them return to winning ways

Gervinho marked his return to action with the winning goal in 's 1-0 win over on Sunday.

The 32-year-old made his first start for the Yellow and Blues in 2020 at the Mapei Stadium – Citta del Tricolore after he was reinstated into the first-team.

Gervinho scored the only goal that separated the teams in the 25th minute and increased his tally to five after 18 league appearances this season.

The former and forward was in action for 55 minutes as Parma bagged their first win on the road since December 14, when he scored a stoppage-time winner against .

The victory lifted Roberto D'Aversa's side to seventh in the Serie A table with 35 points after 24 matches.

They visit for their next league match on February 23.