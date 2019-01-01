Gervinho scores in Parma's draw with Inter Milan

The Ivory Coast forward registered his name on the scoresheet for the Gialloblu against the Nerazzurri

Gervinho was on target as held Milan to a 2-2 draw at the San Siro.

The Nerazzurri opened proceedings in the 23rd minute through Antonio Candreva, who rifled home a shot from a corner kick that deflected off two opposition players.

It didn’t take too long for the visitors to respond, Yann Karamoh profited from a defensive error three minutes later, with a powerful effort outside the 18-yard box leaving Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic for dead.

A Parma counter attack followed soon after, with Karamoh’s perfectly-timed pass finding Gervinho, the Ivorian drilling in a low left shot into the net.

The Gialloblu held a 2-1 lead into the break, but it lasted for just six minutes after the restart, as Candreva turned provider for Romelu Lukaku.

Gervinho was subbed off in the 84th minute and replaced by Antonio Barilla, having produced two shots on target, 18 touches and six accurate passes at 85.7%.

It is Inter’s first draw of the season and the second time in nine league games the team failed to collect maximum points. They have also missed the chance to go back to the summit of the log after drew 1-1 at Lecce earlier on.

Kwadwo Asamoah was an unused substitute for the second game in a row, the first time for such an occurrence this season, with Cristian Biraghi occupying his place at left wing-back again. The 30-year old Ghanaian did, however, play every minute of Inter’s 2-0 win over in midweek.

Antonio Conte’s charges will remain on league duty when they travel to Brescia on Tuesday, while Parma host Hellas Verona on the same day.