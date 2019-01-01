Gervinho continues scoring form in Parma’s win over Micheldorf

The Ivory Coast international continued his impressive pre-season performances to help his side return to winning ways

Gervinho was on the scoresheet as demolished Micheldorf 4-0 in a pre-season game on Tuesday.

The international, who scored a brace in his side’s stalemate against Turkish club Trabzonspor on Saturday, continued with the fine form.

The Ivory Coast international put the Roberto D'Aversa’s men in front in the 16th minute of the encounter to ignite the surge of goals.

Hernani doubled the lead in the 34th minute before Luigi Scaglia and Matti Sprocati completed the commanding performance with their second-half strikes.

Gervinho, who notched 11 league goals last season, will hope to continue the form in their next friendly games against and on August 3 and 9 respectively.

Parma will open their 2019-20 campaign against champions on Saturday, August 24.