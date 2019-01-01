Gerrard signs Rangers contract extension until 2024

The former Liverpool star has committed himself to the Glasgow outfit for another five years after an encouraging first 18 months in charge

manager Steven Gerrard has signed a contract extension that will keep him tied to the Ibrox club until 2024.

The legend joined the Scottish giants in 2018 and has set about re-establishing the Gers as a major force in Scottish football.

Rangers, who lost out in last weekend’s League Cup final 1-0 to , lie only two points behind their great rivals with the winter break approaching, while they also made dramatic progress in the on Thursday, drawing at home to to secure second spot in Group G behind .

Gerrard’s achievements have caught the eye, and while the former midfielder continues to be touted as a long-term successor to Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, his current employers have moved to tie him down for the foreseeable future.

“I’m delighted to be extending my stay at this fantastic football club,” he said.

“When chairman Dave King approached me about the possibility of extending my contract with Rangers, it was a very easy decision to make because I’m very happy and feel that we are building something special together at the Club.

“I’d like to thank the Board for the backing they have given me already in my time at the Club and also most importantly, the Rangers fans who have given me and the team such tremendous backing both this season and last.”

Rangers, meanwhile, are thrilled to have tied the 2006 winner to fresh terms.

“Since I joined the club, I have thoroughly enjoyed the working relationship with Steven and the rest of his team. I am pleased that we were able to make swift progress on the contract discussions, which demonstrate how committed to Rangers everyone here is,” sporting director Ross Wilson said.

“The professionalism, high standards and dedication that Steven and all of the coaching and support staff have given to make this club successful is evident both on and off the pitch and I look forward to continuing on that path together as we all continue to drive the club forward on all fronts.”

Rangers will aim to celebrate Gerrard’s new deal by winning three points at third-placed on Sunday.