Gerrard insists £50m Morelos is 'not for sale' after brace against Feyenoord

The Colombian scored twice after Steven Gerrard talked up his value before a trip to the Netherlands, delighting the Rangers manager once again

Steven Gerrard suggested Alfredo Morelos proved he is worth more than £50 million ($65m) as he scored twice in ' 2-2 draw at .

Rangers' superstar striker has repeatedly been linked with moves to the Premier League, but Gerrard claimed coming into Thursday's match that even a huge offer could not tempt him to sell the Colombian.

When asked on Wednesday if he’d take £40 million for Morelos in the January transfer window, Gerrard said: “No – and you can add another £10m on as well.”

Morelos responded to his manager's bold claims with a pair of superb headers as Rangers moved to within a point of reaching the last 32.

The Colombian broke Henrik Larsson's record of most goals scored for a Scottish club in a single European campaign with his latest double, taking his tally to 13 from 13 appearances.

Gerrard's valuation of Morelos was brought up in a post-match news conference after Rangers' trip to Feyenoord, provoking a grin from the 39-year-old head coach.

He replied: "Do you believe me now? He's not for sale. He's not for sale at any price."

Between his two goals, Morelos could also have had a penalty as he bowed under a challenge from Leroy Fer inside the area.

Gerrard had been frustrated by Rangers' first-half performance but reserved most of his ire for referee Damir Skomina, while also calling for an explanation from UEFA.

"I asked the players [at half-time] to remember what we stand for, what we're about, how hard we've worked to get this opportunity," Gerrard said.

"I asked for the real Rangers in the second half and we got it. We won the second half 2-1 and we deserved it.

"We should have had a blatant penalty. I'm sure when the referee sees that, he'll be devastated. I'd like an explanation as to why, from UEFA, we never got a penalty.

"We certainly deserved to take something from the game after our second-half showing. I was proud of our performance second half."

He added: "It's a blatant penalty, a blatant penalty. [Fer] is climbing all over [Morelos]. It's desperate defending. He just crushes him to the floor.

"Anywhere else on the pitch, it's a foul. So it's a penalty."

Rangers will qualify for the next round of the Europa League if they secure at least a point at home to on December 12.