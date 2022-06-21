Germany hero Gotze returns to Bundesliga as midfielder signs with Frankfurt

The 30-year-old returns to the Bundesliga two years after ending his second spell with Borussia Dortmund

Germany's 2014 World Cup hero Mario Gotze has returned to his home nation after agreeing a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gotze, 30, left the Bundesliga in 2020 after a disappointing second spell at first club Borussia Dortmund.

And he will now look to shine again in the top flight following his move from PSV.

What did Frankfurt say about Gotze?

"Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed a contract until 2025 with Mario Gotze as they continue to form their squad for the upcoming season," the club stated on their official website.

"The 30-year-old made 77 appearances over the past two seasons for PSV Eindhoven, where he won the Dutch Super Cup in 2021 and the KNVB Cup in 2022, registering 18 goals and 18 assists."

✍️🆕 Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Mario Götze from @psveindhoven on a three-year contract until 2025.#Götze2025 #SGE — Europa League Winners 2022 (@eintracht_eng) June 21, 2022

Sporting director Markus Krosche added: “The fact that a player like Mario Gotze has chosen, with full conviction, Eintracht Frankfurt over numerous other offers speaks volumes for the outstanding image that the club has built over the past few years.

"I don’t need to say much about his footballing qualities. We’ve been lacking a player of his type. Mario’s technical ability will help our game enormously, particularly when we’re in possession against deep-lying opponents.

"Moreover, he can showcase his strengths in virtually any attacking position, which gives us even more tactical variability. Last but not least, he brings many years of experience at the highest international level.”

The bigger picture

Gotze wrote himself into German football history with his extra-time goal against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final, which earned Joachim Low's men a 1-0 victory and their fourth title in football's premier international tournament.

At club level, however, the one-time golden boy has struggled to fulfill his undoubted potential.

Article continues below

After bursting onto the scene as a teenager with Dortmund the midfielder earned a move to rivals Bayern Munich, but did not live up to expectations and was shipped back to BVB in 2016 after just three seasons at the Allianz Arena.

Fitness problems subsequently limited his impact at Dortmund and he made just 15 league appearances in his final campaign before moving on to PSV in 2020.

Further reading