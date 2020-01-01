‘Genk loan was not a failure’ – Celtic's Kouassi insists after Belgian league ends

The 22-year-old is set to return to Celtic Park following the abrupt end of the Belgian First Division A on Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic

Eboue Kouassi believes his brief stint in the Belgian First Division A with was a success despite his limited playing time.

Kouassi moved to in January after falling out of favour at , with the ‎Luminus Arena outfit holding the option to make the switch permanent at the end of season.

The midfielder initially struggled with fitness issues upon his arrival at Genk and could only make four appearances across all competitions.

On Thursday, the 2019-20 Belgian First Division A season was brought to an end due to Covid-19 and leaders were declared winners while Genk finished seventh.

The decision brings an end to Kouassi’s stay at the club, but he is hopeful the club triggers the purchase option, as he wants to continue playing for the Blue-White when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

"I have been focused on my loan at Genk and I hope to be able to play for them when this is over,” Kouassi was quoted as saying by Scottish Sun.

"I don't want people thinking this hasn't been a successful loan move just because I haven't played too many games. "I don't see this as a failure...quite the opposite.

"When I joined Genk, I was not physically ready, but once I got fit, the manager showed he had faith in me and played me as soon as he could.

"If it wasn't for the coronavirus, I would still be in the team. So I don't see it as a failed loan - I view it as a success."

Kouassi joined Celtic from Russian club Krasnodar in 2017 and has only managed 22 appearances for Celtic in all competitions.