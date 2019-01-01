Gelson makes Monaco switch permanent to curtail Atletico Madrid stay

The Portugal international has cut short his stay at Wanda Metropolitano for a five-year deal at Stade Louis II

winger Gelson Martins has completed a permanent transfer to after spending the second half of last season on loan with the outfit.

The interntional, who only joined the club ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, struggled to establish himself under Diego Simeone at Wanda Metropolitano.

He subsequently made the switch to join the principality club in January, where he went on to score four goals in 16 appearances as they narrowly avoided relegation.

Now, Gelson has made a full-time move to Stade Louis II, penning a five-year deal that will take him through until 2024.

Speaking to the club's official website, the 24-year-old spoke effusively about the chance to build on his efforts with the team following last season's cliffhanger finale.

"I am very happy to be able to join Monaco in time and I am now very much looking forward to seeing the group again in preparation for the upcoming season," Gelson told the club's official website .

"Despite the difficult situation, we managed to show some good things last season and I will do everything to help the club achieve its goals this season."

Born in Cape Verde, and coming through the ranks at CP, Gelson spent his career with the Portuguese outfit up until 2018, winning the Taca da Liga before making the switch to Atletico on a five-year deal on a free transfer.

With only 12 appearances however, his stay was curtailed with the move to Ligue 1, where he was signed by then-manager Thierry Henry.

At international level, he was a member of the Portugal squad that finished third in the 2017 Confederations Cup, as well as the team who travelled to in 2018 for the World Cup.

He was however passed over for seleciton for their Nations League finals campaign on home soil last month following his limited chances.

Gelson becomes the latest in a line of exits from Atletico, with Sime Vrsaljko, Diogo Jota and Fernando Torres among the host of players set to play elsewhere next season, with Antoine Griezmann thought to also be poised to leave.

Monaco kick off their new domestic campaign on August 10 when they host .