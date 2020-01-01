Gaziantep’s Twumasi apologises for poor performance against Fenerbahce

The Ghanaian forward felt remorse towards his display against the Turkish giants at the weekend

Patrick Twumasi has apologised for falling to deliver when it mattered most after Gaziantep lost 2-0 at home to in Saturday's Turkish Super Lig, claiming it gave him sleepless nights.

With the game goalless at halftime, the 25-year old Ghanaian came on as a second-half substitute for Jefferson.

He had a glorious chance to give GFK the lead, but his curled effort went wide.

"No footballer will go to the field to play and just wish to lose. Couldn’t sleep all night for missing such chances," Twumasi wrote on Instagram.

"Some say it’s part of football and it’s happened to top players in the world. Sorry to our beloved fans and teammates.

"Learning from mistakes and will come back stronger. Peace!."

Twumasi - on loan from Spanish side , has scored five goals and provided three assists in 16 Super Lig appearances this season.

Gaziantep sit 10th in the Super Lig log after 18 matches.