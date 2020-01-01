Gaya hopes Liverpool & Man Utd target Torres stays at Valencia

The 20-year-old has picked up admirers from across Europe, but his team-mate wants him to remain at Mestalla next season

's Jose Luis Gaya has expressed his desire to continue lining up alongside Ferran Torres despite widespread interest in the 20-year-old's signature.

Torres has enjoyed a fine 2019-20 season to date, scoring six goals in 35 games before the Liga season was placed on hold with the outbreak of coronavirus.

His future beyond the summer, however, remains uncertain.

While Los Che have offered the youngster a new deal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have been linked to his services, the latter seeing him as a possible replacement for Jadon Sancho should the international leave.

Gaya admits he cannot speak for his team-mate, but hopes to see him around the Mestalla for some time yet.

"I have been where he is, I am not in his head but I hope he stays with us," the full-back signalled to Movistar.

The defender was previously a target for , whom he rejected in favour of continuing to hone his talents with Valencia.

"Yes, there was interest, but I was too young and decided to stay put," he revealed.

Gaya was one of the Valencia players to test positive for Covid-19 following their controversial clash against at the start of the outbreak.

And after making a full recovery, he believes Spanish authorities should avoid the precedent set in France and complete the remaining rounds of in 2019-20.

"I am over it, I gave a negative test again two weeks ago so in theory I'm past it," the player added. "I was asymptomatic, I was just fatigued but without a cough or fever.

"I don't think it's fair [to end the season now], there are 11 games left and it would be fairest to finish the [Liga season].

Article continues below

"Health comes first, but there is a lot at stake and it should be played out to the end."

Valencia sat in seventh place in La Liga when the league was suspended in March, just four points behind in the fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot.

Los Che went out of Europe's top competition at the last-16 stage after two action-packed clashes against Atalanta, eventually going down 8-4 on aggregate to the Italian side.