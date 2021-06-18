Garcia responds to Laporte transfer talk after leaving Manchester City for Barcelona

The 20-year-old defender is currently with a familiar face in Spain's Euro 2020 squad and could be reunited with him at club level next season

Eric Garcia claims to have had no talks with Aymeric Laporte regarding his future, but considers his Spain team-mate to be a "great player" and would have no complaints if he followed from Manchester City to Barcelona.

The 20-year-old defender has made his own switch from Etihad Stadium to Camp Nou this summer, with the Catalan returning to his roots after four years in England.

Sergio Aguero has also traded City for the Blaugrana, and Laporte could complete a hat-trick of deals as he is heavily linked with a move away from Manchester.

What has been said?

Garcia, who is with his former City team-mate at Euro 2020, told Sport when asked about the Laporte rumours: "I don't know. We haven't talked about this. We are focused on the Euros, but if he comes to us, obviously he's a great player."

The bigger picture

Garcia is making his way to Barcelona after allowing his contract to run down at City.

Pep Guardiola had been eager to keep the young defender, but no grudges are held between player and coach.

"I only have good words towards Pep," Garcia added. "He knew the decision of mine not to renew, he accepted it and we had no problem. I'm very grateful for what he's done for me."

Garcia made 35 appearances for City across all competitions, having made his debut in December 2018, and leaves England with Carabao Cup, Community Shield and Premier League titles.

