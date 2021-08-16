Galatasaray's Marcao red-carded for punching team-mate

The defender also head-butted Kerem Akturkoglu in the unusual incident on Monday

Galatasaray defender Marcao was sent off in Monday night's clash with Giresunspor after earning a red card for fighting his own team-mate.

In the 61st minute, Marcao head-butted and then threw punches at Kerem Akturkoglu before being separated by other members of the Galatasaray squad.

Marcao was dismissed following a VAR review of the incident and will likely now face further punishment for fighting on the pitch. However, the squad held on to win their Super Lig opener 2-0.

Potential punishment

According to Turkish League regulations, this incident classifies as an "assault" and could result in a lengthy suspension.

Per the rules, Marcao could face a ban between five and 10 games for his actions.

What was said?

After the match, Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim said: "The club will do what is necessary in their own way."

He continued: "Marcao will apologize to Kerem and the rest of the team for his behaviour."

Marcao's career so far

Marcao originally joined Galatasaray in in 2018, making the move from G.D. Chaves in Portugal.

He's been ever-present during his first three seasons with the Turkish giants, making 102 appearances for the club in all competitions.

