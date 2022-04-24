Gabriel Jesus remains quiet on exit rumours amid Man City's Haaland pursuit

Gabriel Jesus says it’s not the right time to talk about his future amid suggestions he could leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

The Premier League champions are favourites to complete the signing of Erling Haaland in the summer, prompting rumours that a forward will be sold to make room in the squad for the Borussia Dortmund striker.

Jesus, who joined City in 2017, is still fighting to hold down a regular starting place and has been linked with moves to Juventus, Barcelona and Arsenal.

What has Jesus said about his future?

“I think it's not time to think about this,” the Brazilian told reporters when asked if he would stay and fight for his place if City added another striker. “I think you expect me to say this, but it's true.

“Now is the best moment of the season, I want to enjoy it, to keep focused on my team, with my team-mates to fight for the Premier League.

“I won it with my team-mates three times and I know how that feels and I want to have that feeling again and then, of course, we have the tough, tough game on Tuesday against Real Madrid, a tough opponent, and that is my focus.”

How often has Jesus played?

With fierce competition for places, the Brazilian striker has started half of City’s Premier League matches but only once in the Champions League in a round of 16 clash against Sporting CP when the tie was already effectively won.

“It’s not just me, everyone's going to say I want to play,” Jesus added when asked about game time.

“We have a lot of good strikers, wingers and forwards, so yes, everyone wants to play. That's the challenge, you have to keep focused on the game and then when you get the opportunity, you try to do your best.”

Will Jesus start against Real Madrid?

The 25-year-old goes into the Champions League semi-final first leg having scored an impressive four times in the 5-1 victory over Watford on Saturday, taking his total to 11 for the season.

He also starred in both legs of the last-16 triumph over Real in 2020, scoring home and away in an unusual left-wing role.

“I am happy because I have the confidence not just from [Pep Guardiola] but also from the players,” Jesus said. “It's not news for me or for the players.

Article continues below

“When I start or Riyad [Mahrez] starts, Raz [Sterling], Phil [Foden], [Jack] Grealish, Bernardo, [Ilkay] Gundogan, we try our best, everyone has the experience.

“So I'm still young, but I think in the last five or six years I have played a little bit tough and big games so I know I can play but sometimes the manager tries another player and I try to focus when I get the chance.”

Further reading: