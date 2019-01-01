Gabon defender Bruno Ecuele Manga completes Dijon move from Cardiff City

The Gabon international has agreed to a deal which will keep him at the Stade Gaston Gerard until 2022 after ending his stay with the Bluebirds

The 31-year-old defender joined the Mustards on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee to end his five-year stay with the Bluebirds.

Manga made 149 league appearances for Cardiff and was a constant performer for Neil Warnock’s men, although he could not prevent them from relegation from the Premier League.

The French side announced the acquisition of the Gabon international after reaching an agreement with the defender and Cardiff.

"Bruno will bring his high-level experience to our group. He has all the qualities to win in Dijon. I am very happy that he joins us” president Olivier Delcourt told the club the website.

Manga started his professional career in his home country with FC 105 Libreville in 2006, before joining French side , but featured prominently for the club’s second team, making 40 appearances.

In 2008, he went on loan to Rodez before completing a permanent transfer to Angers, where he spent two seasons, making 58 league appearances.

The defender then teamed up with rivals Lorient in 2010 and notched 118 league appearances.

Manga’s outstanding performances for the Merlucciidaes saw Cardiff secure his signature in 2014, and he was named the club’s Player of the Year for the 2014/15 season.

On the international scene, the defender has 67 caps for the Gabon, who did not qualify for the recently-concluded 2019 in .

The 31-year-old could make his debut for Dijon when they take on in a pre-season friendly game on July 27.