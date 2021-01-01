Funso Ojo: Aberdeen midfielder joins Wigan Athletic

In a bid to get regular playing time, the defensive midfielder of Nigerian descent has been transferred to the League One side

English League One outfit Wigan Athletic have announced the signing of Funso Ojo on loan from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

The Club this afternoon confirms midfielder Funso Ojo has joined English League One side, @LaticsOfficial , on loan until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/TFZ7Jz2gQv — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 28, 2021

Having been frozen out of Derek McInnes' Dons, the former Belgium youth international of Nigerian background has teamed up with the Latics with the ambition of getting regular playing time.

“We are pleased to confirm the loan signing of midfielder Funso Ojo until the end of the 2020-21 season, subject to international clearance,” a statement from the Wigan website read.

“Ojo, 29, has featured 13 times for parent club Aberdeen this season and brings over 200 senior appearances to Latics’ squad.”

After spells at PSV Eindhoven, VVV Venlo, Royal Antwerp and Scunthorpe United, Ojo moved to the Scotland elite division side on a three-year deal in 2019. In his maiden campaign at the Pittodrie Stadium, he showed a lot of promise. Nevertheless, he struggled for playing time under manager McInnes the following season.

In his first interview with Latics TV, he revealed that he is looking forward to helping the club’s young players to a commanding second half of the season.

“I'm very happy,” he told the Wigan website. “I've been introduced to the lads today; we had a light session and they took to me well. I'm very happy and looking forward to getting some minutes in, that s my biggest motivation.

“I loved my time at Aberdeen, it's a great city and a nice club to be at but I wasn't getting the minutes that I wanted. After speaking to the club here and the gaffer, he said there would be some minutes for me here and that's why I'm looking forward to being here.

“I still have goals to achieve in my career and I might be going from Aberdeen on loan but I'm still going to a massive club.

“I'm from Antwerp and played for them and they were struggling in the Second Division for 10 years but it was still a club with a big fan base and with the history it's still a big club which you can't take away from there and it's the same here.”

With his move, Ojo becomes the fourth player in Leam Richardson's team after Tendayi Darikwa (Zimbabwe), Emeka Obi (Nigeria) and Divin Baningime (Congo DR).

The Latics are in danger of getting demoted to League Two as they occupy the 23rd position in the log having garnered 21 points from 23 outings.