Fulutudilu: Banyana Banyana striker's brace puts Aland United on brink of title win

The South Africa international scored twice to help her Finnish side reclaim the summit after the triumph at home over KuPS Kuopio

Aland United returned to the summit of the Finnish Naisten liiga log after a 3-0 win against KuPS Kuopio courtest of a brace from Ode Fulutudilu in Saturday’s encounter.

The international has been in superb form for Aland in this campaign and again shone against the visitors at Wiklof Holding Arena.

The forward was handed her 14th starting role in the contest and delivered a five-star display to help her side reclaim top spot.

Aland started the game on a high as they were gifted a penalty, allowing Isabella Mattsson to open the scoring in the second minute from the penalty spot.

Fulutudilu doubled Aland’s lead with an individual effort on the half-hour mark before she struck on the brink of half time to complete her brace and the triumph for the hosts.

Besides her goal, Fulutudilu, who featured for 82 minutes before she was replaced by Singy Aarna in the encounter.

The forward has now scored seven goals, including two braces for Aland in only 15 league appearances, amid other dazzling displays.

The win helps Aland reclaim the summit with 40 points from 17 matches despite being tied with TiPS but holds a five-goal superior difference.

She will hope to help his side celebrate a double when they meet title rivals TiPS in the final match of the campaign on November 8.