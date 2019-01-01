Fulham vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Pep Guardiola's side can regain the Premier League's top spot with victory over Scott Parker's strugglers on Saturday

can send a statement of intent out to Premier League challengers with a victory over in Saturday's early kick-off, with three points enough to take them back to top of the table.

It's all set for an enthralling final few weeks of the season, and following an international break, Pep Guardiola will have wanted no other fixture than a clash against strugglers Fulham to ease back into proceedings.

The Cottagers simply have to win to have any chance of securing survival this season, so they will be hoping home advantage over City can help propel them to a result.

However, Guardiola's men have objectives of their own and, having scored 13 goals in their last three games, it's difficult to see beyond another City victory here.

Game Fulham vs Manchester City Date Saturday, March 30 Time 12.30pm GMT / 8:30am ET Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBC Sports fuboTV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown on television on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It will be available to stream live online using the Sky Sports app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Fulham squad Goalkeepers Rico, Bettinelli, Fabri Defenders Ream, Odoi, Nordtveit, Le Marchand, Mawson, Christie, Bryan S. Sessegnon, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders Cairney, Seri, Chambers, McDonald, Anguissa, Cisse Forwards Kebano, Ayite, Mitrovic, Babel, R.Sessegnon, Schurrle, Vietto, Markovic

Fulham are likely to field the same line-up that took to the field in their last outing against Liverpool, with Ryan Babel and Aleksandr Mitrovic given the responsility of leading the attack.

Andre Schurrle could return for the first time since his appearance on February 9 against , but he faces a late fitness test after being absent in recent weeks with a virus.

Alfie Mawson also looks on the cusp of returning from a knee injury that has kept him out since December, but it's expected this game will still be slightly too soon for him.

Potential Fulham starting XI: Rico; Fosu-Mensah, Chambers, Ream, Bryan; Seri, Cairney, Zambo Anguissa; Ayite, Mitrovic, Babel.

Position Manchester City squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Hoever Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Lallana, Jones, Camacho, Christie-Davies, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Woodburn Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

Pep Guardiola has a full squad to chose from with Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho all returning to training this week.

However, Mendy appears the least likely to claim spot in the matchday squad with the Frenchman lacking in fitness having only played once in 2019.

Potential Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Gundogan; Bernardo Silva, David Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester City are the odds-on favourites to take the three points and are priced at 1/9 with bet365. Fulham are available at 16/1 while a draw is 8/1.

Match Preview

Pep Guardiola will be hoping Raheem Sterling can hit the ground running again for the Premier League champions after a superb international break which saw him net four goals in two games for .

His hat-trick against Czech Republic will give him added confidence heading into this weekend's tie against Fulham, and that could be the difference in opening up a team which are likely to spend most of the game defending.

Leroy Sane also found the net for Germany in an important 3-2 win over , so he could also be another option to add into the attack from the off.

Sergio Aguero didn't feature for so he should be well rested as well, while the returns of Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho among others put Guardiola's side in a good position as they look to secure the quadruple.

Fulham, on the other hand, face the dauting prospect of being relegated very soon unless they can secure some unlikely victories against strong opponents.

Scott Parker's side are currently 13 points behind in 17th place, and they need wins thick and fast if they are to secure survival.

The Cottagers put up solid performances against Leicester and Liverpool recently, and they will be hoping that luck can turn in their favour to add some extra points to their tally of 17.

Like City, they have a near-full squad to pick from and will be hoping home advantage can help them overcome the clear gulf in talents between the two sides and claim three points themselves.