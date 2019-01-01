Fulham sign Babel from Besiktas in £1.8m deal

The ex-Liverpool attacker will join Cottagers' push to avoid relegation

Fulham announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Ryan Babel from Besiktas.

The club paid £1.8 million (€2m / $2.3m) to sign the former Liverpool attacker, who has a deal with the club running through the end of the season.

Babel made made 146 appearances for Liverpool during a three-and-a-half year stint with the club from 2007-11.

The Netherlands international will join the club's push to stay in the Premier League, as Fulham currently sit 19th in the Premier League.

“My first impressions are good and I’m very excited," Babel said in a statement to fulhamfctv.

“I definitely have faith that Fulham can stay up. That’s one of the reasons that I’m here, to try and help that to happen. I’m ready to go, I’m excited and I can’t wait.”

