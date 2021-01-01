Fulham manager Parker hails Adarabioyo and Andersen partnership

The Nigerian centre-back has been praised by the Cottagers boss for his understanding with the 24-year-old

Fulham manager Scott Parker has showered encomium on Tosin Adarabioyo and Joachim Andersen for their productive partnership this season.

Adarabioyo teamed up with the Cottagers permanently last summer after ending his four-year stay with Manchester City.

The 23-year-old centre-back has been delivering solid defensive performances for the Craven Cottage outfit since his arrival at the club.

Adarabioyo has forged a good understanding with Andersen and against Liverpool, the duo played a key role in ensuring Fulham stunned the Premier League champions and kept a clean sheet in the encounter.

Their impressive defensive performances have boosted the chances of the Cottagers avoiding relegation as they are now tied on 26 points with 17th placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ahead of their Premier League game against Manchester City, Parker has praised the fine partnership between the Nigerian defender and the 24-year-old.

“They've been really solid. Great teams, you find the biggest pairing is the central defenders. It's key and pivotal,” Parker said in a pre-match press conference.

“Joachim and Tosin have formed a very good partnership along with the whole defensive unit and a team. As a team, we've defended much better.

“That's helped how solid we've been, it's in large part down to the partnership between them.”

Adarabioyo has made 25 appearances for Fulham across all competitions, including 24 in the Premier League this season.

Andersen, meanwhile, has played 22 Premier League games for the Cottagers since joining the side on a season-long loan from French side Lyon last summer.

Adarabioyo will be expected to continue his fine understanding with Andersen when they take on Manchester City on Saturday.

The 23-year-old is eligible to represent the Nigeria national team, notwithstanding he has featured for England at the U16, U17, U18 and U19 levels.