From Neymar to Mbappe, how much did PSG's team cost?

PSG have twice smashed the transfer records with the purchases of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe but how much is the whole squad worth?

have dominated for years, having earned the title of champions of the top-flight on nine occasions while claiming three consecutive titles from 2017 to 2020.

They are one of Europe's biggest powerhouses as well and a major force in the transfer market, with the club owned by the wealthy Sports Investments.

PSG have conducted some of the most high-profile and lucrative deals in the transfer market in recent years, but how much does the whole squad cost?

As of the 2019-20 season, the PSG 2019-20 squad total cost is €779.4 million.

This is the total of all of their combined transfer fees.

The French heavyweights are currently responsible for two of the most expensive transfers of all-time.

Kylian Mbappe's big-budget move from Monaco to PSG in 2017 amounted to €145m, while Neymar's transfer from Barcelona for a whopping €222m shook the world.

The forward's switch from Camp Nou to Parc des Princes shattered the previous record transfers, such as Paul Pogba's €105m move to Man Utd from , Gareth Bale's €100.8m from to and of course the former world record of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid for €94m from Man Utd.

Other inbound PSG transfers have also been lucrative, such as Angel Di Maria's €63m transfer from Man Utd and Mauro Icardi's €50m price tag from .

Below you can view a breakdown of how much each individual PSG player costs.

PSG 2019-20 squad cost breakdown

Player Clubs Year Fee Neymar - PSG 2017 €222m Kylian Mbappe - PSG 2017 €145m (+€35m) Keylor Navas Real Madrid - PSG 2019 €15m Thilo Kehrer - PSG 2018 €37m Marquinhos - PSG 2013 €31.4m Marco Verratti Pescara - PSG 2012 €12m Leandro Paredes Zenit - PSG 2019 €40m Angel Di Maria Man Utd - PSG 2015 €63m Juan Bernat Bayern - PSG 2018 €15m Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Stoke - PSG 2018 Free Mauro Icardi Inter - PSG 2020 €50m Layvin Kurzawa Monaco - PSG 2015 €22m Ander Herrera Man Utd - PSG 2019 Free Abdou Diallo - PSG 2019 €28m Julian Draxler - PSG 2017 €42m Mitchel Bakker - PSG 2019 Free Idrissa Gueye - PSG 2019 €32m Marcin Bułka - PSG 2019 Free Jese Real Madrid - PSG 2016 €25m

*Last updated August 17, 2020