Frank Boya scores first goal of the season in Royal Excel Mouscron’s win over Gent

The Cameroon international got off the mark to help Bernd Storck’s side claim their first win of the season at Stade Le Canonnier

Frank Boya found the back of the net as Royal Excel Mouscron defeated Gent 2-1 in a Belgian First Division A game on Sunday.

After playing out a stalemate with in their opening league game, the Cameroonian helped his side to bounce back to winning ways at Stade Le Canonnier.

Bernd Storck’s Mouscron side started the game unimpressively, allowing Laurent Depoitre to open the scoring for the visitors in the 25th minute.

Boya, however, was at hand to level proceedings for the Hurlus in the 34th minute before Joan Campins scored what turned out to be the match-winner 10 minutes later.

Boya featured for the duration of the game along with his compatriot Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, who joint Gent in July.

The midfielder will look to continue the fine form when his side squares off with Standard Liege in their next league game on Sunday, August 18.