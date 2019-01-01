Francis Uzoho sees first career red in Anorthosis Famagusta win

The 20-year-old was sent for an early shower as the Great Lady continue their fight against relegation in Cypriot top-flight

Francis Uzoho was shown a straight red card as Anorthosis Famagusta cruised to a 3-0 win over Alki Oroklini in Monday's Cypriot First Division fixture.

The goalkeeper who returned to the Great Lady's starting XI after a controversial debut in the Cypriot top-flight was shown a straight red card in the 23rd minute after an altercation with the visiting fans.

Goals from Vincent Bessat, Michal Duris and Danijel Pranjic gave Jurgen Streppel's side the crucial three points as they lead the relegation playoffs round.

Uzoho joined the Stadio Antonis Papadopoulos outfit on a short-term loan from Deportivo La Coruna in January and has only played two games so far.

His debut appearance in Cyprus was questioned to be illegal after submission of unauthorised paperwork and he was punished with one-game ban and a fine of €1,000 but it was later overturned after the goalkeeper's appeal.

The Super Eagles first-choice shot-stopper is apparently struggling between the sticks recently and was criticised by fans for his blunder that cost Nigeria a goal in their 3-1 win over Seychelles a fortnight ago in Asaba.