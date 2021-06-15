'I took a real shock' - France defender Pavard reveals he was knocked out for 15 seconds during Germany win

The Bayern Munich defender was treated by medics on the pitch but was allowed to return to the Euro 2020 encounter

France defender Benjamin Pavard ha admitted he was knocked out for "10 to 15 seconds" before returning to Tuesday's Euro 2020 match against Germany.

Germany's Robin Gosens crashed full-on into Pavard's head in the second half as the France defender ducked down to win a header in the box.

Pavard was treated on the pitch by France's medical staff and was allowed to return to the match, a 1-0 win for Les Bleus.

What was said?

“I took a real shock, yeah," Pavard told beIN Sports. "I was a little knocked out for 10, 15 seconds.

"It’s true that we came across a good team from Germany, which had possession, but we had a very good game defensively and offensively, and we were united.

"We feel good. Physically, we will gain even more power. It bodes well for the future.

"We defended well collectively. It's a more than positive game. Yes, for sure it's special to win against the Germans. We knew that this first game was important. Now, we will quickly recover because there is the second match which will come quickly in Hungary."

What's next for France?

After starting Group F with a win, France will travel to Budapest to face Hungary on Saturday. Les Bleus will finish the pool with a repeat of the Euro 2016 final against Portugal next Wednesday.

