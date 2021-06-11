Foyth makes permanent move to Villarreal from Tottenham

The defender has signed a five-year contract with the Spanish side after making a permanent move from Tottenham

Juan Foyth has joined Villarreal on a permanent basis from Tottenham.

The Spanish side signed the 23-year-old defender on loan with an option to buy last summer.

The centre-back was limited to just 16 appearances in La Liga because of injury but the club have activated their option to sign him outright.

What has been said?

Villarreal confirmed on Friday that the Argentina international has signed a five-year contract.

"Villarreal CF have taken up the purchase option on Juan Foyth, who played for the Yellows on loan during the 2020-21 season," a statement from the club read.

"The Argentine player will be a ‘groguet’ for the next five campaigns (until June 2026)."

Tottenham then released an announcement on their website, which read: "We can confirm that Villarreal has exercised the option to sign Juan Foyth on a permanent basis."

How many games did Foyth play for Tottenham?

Foyth joined Spurs from Argentine side Estudiantes in 2017 and made his first appearance in the EFL Cup against Barnsley that year.

He had to wait until November 2018 to make his Premier League debut for the London side and went on to feature 32 times in all competitions.

Foyth also has 12 caps for Argentina, having played in their 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Chile and Colombia this month.

